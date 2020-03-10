Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 54,928 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 333.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,586,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.02. 945,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.77 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

