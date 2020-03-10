Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

NYSEARCA JKE traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.15. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.88. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.65 and a 52-week high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

