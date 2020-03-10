Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,002.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 410,702 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 6,836,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,291,848. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

