Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at $18,468,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,888. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

