U Network Price Down 15.1% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $178,792.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

