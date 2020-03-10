U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

