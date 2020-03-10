Ubiq (UBQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $561.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $561.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

