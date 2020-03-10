UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €24.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.91 ($25.47).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

