UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 1,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

