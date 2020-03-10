UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.46 ($277.28).

ALV opened at €178.98 ($208.12) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €215.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

