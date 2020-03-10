UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SU. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.43 ($110.96).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €83.78 ($97.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.82. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

