UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.81 ($148.62).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €82.69 ($96.15) on Tuesday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.11.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.