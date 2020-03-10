UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, UGAS has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00481661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.06383255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

