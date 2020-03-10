UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734,655 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of UGI worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UGI by 133.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $403,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

