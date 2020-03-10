Ultiledger (ULT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.12 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $2.12 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.76 or 0.02506458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00212888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,418,853 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

