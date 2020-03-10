Ultimate Secure Cash Market Cap Reaches $196,663.10 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $196,663.10 and $207.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

