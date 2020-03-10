Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Increases Dividend to GBX 39.20 Per Share

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ULE traded up GBX 127 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,068 ($27.20). The company had a trading volume of 897,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,132.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,098.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULE shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt raised Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

