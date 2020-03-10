Unification (UND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,556.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $959,599.00 and approximately $113,556.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unification has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

