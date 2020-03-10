Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.36 ($62.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.