Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.23 ($30.50).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €25.34 ($29.47) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.92.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

