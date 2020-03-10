Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.23 ($30.50).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €25.34 ($29.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.92. Uniper has a 1-year low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.