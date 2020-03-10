Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.23 ($30.50).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €25.34 ($29.47) on Tuesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.92.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.