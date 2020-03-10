United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

NYSE UPS opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

