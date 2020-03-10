Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $3.86 million and $4,639.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

