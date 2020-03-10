UnlimitedIP Market Cap Tops $6.67 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, LBank, HADAX and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $246,047.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Allcoin, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

