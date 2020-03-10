Unobtanium Price Reaches $59.63 on Major Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $59.63 or 0.00748773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $1,067.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,963.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.99 or 0.03390359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,821 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

