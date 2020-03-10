Upfiring Reaches One Day Volume of $793.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $672,144.98 and approximately $793.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, COSS, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

