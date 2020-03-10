Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 240.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Upwork worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 408.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $633,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Upwork stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a P/E ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $22.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 141,734 shares valued at $1,345,623. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

