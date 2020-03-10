Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $827.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBA shares. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

