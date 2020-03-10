US Ecology (ECOL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

2/28/2020 – US Ecology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/25/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

1/15/2020 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ECOL stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Daniel Fox bought 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $43,160.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 140,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

