Utah Retirement Systems Buys 18,100 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 261,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,551. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

