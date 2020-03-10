Utah Retirement Systems Invests $4.40 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,489,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 474,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

