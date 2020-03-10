Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

VCNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Also, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.