Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average of $237.01. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

