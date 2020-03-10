Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,373,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $189.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.