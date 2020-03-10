Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. 32,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.