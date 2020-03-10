Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Lowered by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after buying an additional 264,459 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 291,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

