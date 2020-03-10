Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,270 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,388,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

