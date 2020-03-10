Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 113,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 361,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101,768.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 2,567,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,077,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.