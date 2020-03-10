Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $163.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

