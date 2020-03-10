Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.41. 53,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

