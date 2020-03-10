Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

