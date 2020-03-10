Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $126.35. 28,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,146. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $156.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

