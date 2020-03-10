Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.38 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.