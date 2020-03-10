Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $54.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

