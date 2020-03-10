Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

