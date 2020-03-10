Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 491,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 145,714 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 1,162,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,002. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.

