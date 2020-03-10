Velas Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $286,662.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000679 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,066,666,362 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,583,771 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

