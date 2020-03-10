Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.39. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

