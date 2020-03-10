VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Stake Boosted by TT International

TT International increased its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,479,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,196,035 shares during the period. VEON comprises approximately 5.3% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TT International owned about 1.74% of VEON worth $77,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VEON by 5,198.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. VEON Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.